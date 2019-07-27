Weatherman: heavy rain likely in coastal A.P.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the northern parts of West Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level, tilting south westwards with height. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 31, according to the IMD. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal A.P. and Yanam in Puducherry till Saturday morning.

Light to moderate rain, or thunder shower, is very likely to occur at many places over coastal A.P. and Yanam, and at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the same time. Heavy rain has also been forecast at isolated places over coastal A.P. and Yanam on July 30.

CWC warning

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here has warned of strong surface winds from a westerly direction, with speed reaching 45 to 50 km/hr along and off coastal A.P. till Saturday evening under the influence of the low pressure.

The state of sea would be rough and fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till Saturday evening.