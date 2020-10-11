Weather system in the Bay may turn into deep depression

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2020 23:48 IST

It is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam

The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 330 km south-east of Visakhapatnam, 370 km east southeast of Kakinada and 400 km east southeast of Narsapur by Sunday evening.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on October 12 night, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

Rain forecast

Under its influence, light to moderate rain, or thundershower, is very likely to occur at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till October 13.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor and Anantapur districts till October 12 morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor and Anantapur districts till October 13 morning.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of East and West Godavari, and Kurnool till October 14 morning.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are likely along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Squally winds, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are likely over west-central and adjoining northwest, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on October 12.

The sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts. It will be rough to very rough over west-central and adjoining northwest, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Fishermen cautioned

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts. They are advised not to venture into the west-central and adjoining northwest, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till October 12.

Local cautionary signal number three (LC-III) was hoisted at Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Vadarevu and Krishnapatnam ports.