Andhra Pradesh

Wearing seat-belt saves the day for car passengers

Passersby take a look at the car which overturned after hitting the divider on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Thetu, near Gudlur, in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Passersby take a look at the car which overturned after hitting the divider on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Thetu, near Gudlur, in Prakasam district on Saturday.  

Vehicle overturned at a high speed

Five persons from Telangana escaped with minor injuries after their car hit a divider at a high speed on National Highway-16 at Thetu village near Gudlur in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Gudlur police said the car occupants had a narrow escape and escaped with minor injuries only because they were wearing seat-belts.

Pawan Kumar (25) and four others, hailing from Miryalguda near Nalgonda, were on their way to Chennai. The accident occurred when Pawan swerved to avoid hitting a boulder on the highway and crashed into the divider instead. The impact caused the car to lose balance and overturn at a high speed.

“The passengers survived only because they were wearing seat-belts. Otherwise, the accident would have ended in tragedy,” Gudlur Sub-Inspector L. Sampath Kumar said.

The passengers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Kavali, from where they proceeded to Chennai.

