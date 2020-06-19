Wearing of mask made mandatory in East Godavari

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday launched an initiative — ‘No mask - no entry’ — making wearing a mask mandatory in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district. The district so far registered six deaths and 653 cases including 38 reported on Friday.
Shops warned
Mr. Muralidhar Reddy stated that commercial establishments and small shops would be asked to down shutters for a week if any of their staff members attended the work without a mask.
“Those who are caught without wearing a mask will be given a one-hour assignment of creating awareness on the COVID-19. The police have already geared up to implement the initiative, ensuring that nobody would come out without wearing a mask,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.
The Collector claimed that almost half of those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and permitted for home quarantine, were recovering fast.
Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that the COVID-19 containment measures would strictly be implemented to prevent the further spread of the disease.
Joint Collector (development) Ch. Keerthi, Joint Collector (revenue) J. Lakshmisha and other officials were present.
