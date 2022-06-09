Andhra Pradesh: Wearing helmets compulsory for bikers, says Vizianagaram SP

Road safety a major area of focus for the police, she says

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika speaking at a road safety programme in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Road safety a major area of focus for the police, she says

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Thursday asked all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets within the town limits without fail.

Ms. Deepika led a two-wheeler rally in Vizianagaram to raise awareness on the need to wear helmets while riding bikes. Speaking after the culmination of the rally at Fort Junction, the SP said increasing road safety was a major area of focus for the department and it was doing its best to minimise accidents.

“Vulnerable areas have been identified to prevent accidents in those areas,” the SP added.

Tirumala Medicover Hospitals Managing Director K. Tirumala Prasad and centre head Padmakumar handed over 200 barricades and stoppers to the police department to aid in road safety.

Ms. Deepika thanked the hospital for the gesture and said that the cooperation of all institutions such as hospitals, schools, and commercial complexes was the need of the hour in ensuring hassle-free traffic within Vizianagaram.