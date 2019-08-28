Wearing helmet, seat belt must in E.G.

In view of increasing road accidents, wearing of helmets by those driving a two-wheeler and seat belts for four-wheelers has been made mandatory from September 1, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said.

Addressing the District Road Safety Meet here on Tuesday, the Collector said that 1,345 road accidents took place in the district from January to July this year and 513 of them resulted in death of people.

As a preventive measure, vehicle owners would be given counselling from September 1 on use of helmets and wearing seat belts.

A fine would be imposed from September 15 for violation of the rules, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said.

He directed the departments concerned to take immediate measures basing on the recent road audit conducted in the district on prevention of road accidents. Identification of black spots prone to accidents, putting up sufficient signages to caution drivers were some of the measures to be taken.

Rajahmundry Urban SP Shimoji Bajpai, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, DTC Ch. Pratap, Deputy SP (Traffic) Ramkrishna and others were present.