Wear handlooms, people urged

Worth a dekko: Kakinada Mayor S.Pavani and Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna during the inauguration of National Handloom Expo-2018 on Friday.

Worth a dekko: Kakinada Mayor S.Pavani and Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna during the inauguration of National Handloom Expo-2018 on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_RAMBABU

Joint Collector, Mayor inaugurate exhibition

Calling upon people to encouraging weavers by wearing handlooms, Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Friday said that the craftsmanship of Indian weavers had crossed the boundaries long back and received laurels from many foreigners.

Along with Mayor Sunkara Pavani, he inaugurated the ‘National Handloom Expo-2018,’ organised by the department of Handlooms and Textiles at the SRMT Function Hall on the Main Road. Weavers from different parts of the country displayed their works in the stalls in the exhibition-cum-sale where saris, dress materials, shirting and other clothing woven by the traditional weavers were on the display.

‘Win-win situation’

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the government was taking up several measures to improve marketing facilities to the handlooms and conducting exhibitions was one such move to provide a direct platform to the weavers and the customers.

“It is a win-win for both the artisans and the customers, as there is no scope for middlemen in this direct mode of marketing,” he said.

Ms. Pavani expressed satisfaction over the collection and advised the public to make use of the exhibition by doing festival shopping at discounted prices. “One can get qualitative clothing at remunerative price here,” she said.

The exhibition would be on till November 11 and cultural programmes were arranged on the sidelines of the expo in the evening hours at the venue.

Andhra Pradesh
