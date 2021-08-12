Weapons purportedly used in Viveka’s murder seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials reportedly seized some weapons purportedly used in the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy from the houses of an accused Sunil Yadav and Vivekananda Reddy’s former driver Dasthagiri at Pulivendula. The weapons included a machete, a sickle, a crowbar and some tools used in farming.

Sources said the CBI officials had a meeting with bank officials from Karnataka as part of the probe into the transactions between the slain former MP and Sunil Yadav.

Earlier in the morning, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha and son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy met the CBI officials at Pulivendula.

Sunil Yadav’s brother Kiran Yadav claimed before the media that his family members were being implicated to shield the culprits.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials who launched a two-day search for weapons at a stream in Pulivendula abandoned the exercise on Tuesday.