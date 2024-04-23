GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wealth creation in Andhra Pradesh is possible only if TDP-BJP-JSP alliance comes to power, says Naidu

The overwhelming response to the public meetings indicates that TDP and its alliance partners will register a landslide victory, says the former Chief Minister

April 23, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a Praja Galam meeting at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a Praja Galam meeting at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 23 (Tuesday) said that wealth creation in Andhra Pradesh would be possible only if the TDP-BJP-JSP came to power, saying that the TDP government earlier had ensured the “best administration” for the people.

As part of his election campaign, the former Chief Minister interacted with women at Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district. He said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, if voted to power, would focus on creation of livelihood opportunities for the the youth.

“The TDP has always given a top priority to women empowerment. It was TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao who had taken steps to ensure a share in ancestral property for women,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the super-six promises such as Talliki Vandanam and free bus facility for women would benefit them directly. He urged the women to vote for Gajapathinagaram MLA candidate Kondapalli Srinivas and TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu.

The TDP national president also addressed Praja Galam public meetings in Patapatnam and Amadalavalasa constituencies in Srikakulam district.

“The overwhelming response to the public meetings indicates that TDP and its alliance partners will register a landslide victory,” Mr. Naidu said and urged the voters to elect Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, Patapatnam nominee Mamidi Govinda Rao and Amadalavalasa candidate Kuna Ravikumar.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Vizianagaram Collectorate Junction on April 24 (Wednesday) evening. Addressing the media, TDP Vizianagaram Assembly candidate Aditi Vijaya Lakshmi Gajapathi Raju urged all sections of the society to attend the meeting.

