We will welcome Sharmila if she joins Congress, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 26, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Amid the speculations that YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, might be appointed president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), incumbent president Gidugu Rudra Raju said that they would welcome her if “she joins the party and strive to strengthen the party organisationally”.

Mr. Rudra Raju told the media here on December 26 (Tuesday) that he had no information about Ms. Sharmila either joining the Congress or being appointed as the APCC president.

“As loyal and committed Congress workers, we (APCC) will abide by the decision taken by the party leadership. Ms. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, is close to us as a political family. None will object if she joins the party. There is no room for personal views in the party,” said Mr. Rudra Raju.

The YSR Telangana Party did not contest the Assembly elections held in Telangana recently and Ms. Sharmila had announced her party’s unconditional support to the Congress.

Speculations are rife over Ms. Sharmila’s entry into Andhra Pradesh politics. She is in news after she sent Christmas gifts to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Mr. Lokesh thanked Ms. Sharmila on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and posted photos. “Dear @reayssharmila Garu, please accept my heartfelt thanks for the wonderful Christmas gifts. Nara family wishes you and your family Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Mr. posted on ‘X’.

The family members of former Chief Minister of undivided Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy remained united after his demise. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Sharmila stayed united in politics too. In February 2021, Ms. Sharmila announced that she developed differences with her brother and claimed that there was no presence of the YSRCP in Telangana.

On July 8, 2021, she announced the launch of her party—YSR Telangana Party. There were reports that Ms. Sharmila considered the idea of merging her party with the Congress.

