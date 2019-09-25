‘We will teach Pak. a lesson if it continues to back terror outfits’

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Wednesday said the NDA Government at the Centre would teach Pakistan a fitting lesson if it continued to indulge in cross-border terrorism.

“Those who indulge in terrorism and those who sponsor terror activities will be dealt with seriously by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said at a press conference after addressing a BJP workers’ meeting in connection with Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 103rd birth anniversary here.

Mr. Sarangi said the BJP, after getting a decisive mandate in the elections, had fulfilled its electoral promise to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, completing the actual integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

The provisions were included in the Constitution without following due procedure and against the wishes of the Constituent Assembly chairman, B.R. Ambedkar, and others.

The Minister said that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr. Ambedkar had vehemently opposed special powers given to Kashmir through Articles 370 and ad 35A.

He said the “bold decision” taken by NDA Government was supported by many, cutting across party affiliations, as it benefited the country’s unity and integrity.

Withdrawal of the special powers and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories – Kashmir and Ladakh – would usher in an era of development in the valley, he said.

JeM threat

Stating that 42,000 people had sacrificed their lives for the sake of Kashmir, he said they would not be cowed down by the threat issued by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to attack Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and said Pakistan would be taught a fitting lesson if it continued to back terror outfits.

To a question, he said they were taking steps to restore normalcy in the valley at the earliest.

Former MP and BJP national executive member K. Haribabu, senior leader P.V. Chalapathi Rao, MLA P.V.N. Madhav and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju were present.