Those who tarnished image of Tirumala will not be spared: CM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday tore into the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government on the Tirumala laddu row. He vowed that his government would not spare anyone who was responsible for tarnishing the image of Tirumala temple and playing with the sentiments of the devotees.

Participating in ‘Idi manchi prabhutvam’ programme conducted a Maddiralapadu in Prakasam district, Mr. Naidu alleged that the previous government tarnished the image of the Tirumala temple and laddu prasadam with its decisions.

Adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of the laddu prasadam. Naivedyam prepared with the adulterated ghee was offered to the presiding diety saying that the ghee was being supplied at ₹320 a kg, he alleged. When a kg of ghee was sold at ₹500, how can the contractor supply the same at ₹320 a kg. Taking shelter under the tenders would not suffice. The previous government played with the sentiments of the devotees. Prasadams and anna prasadam were of abysmally low standard and of inferior quality. The same was the case with the darshans, he said.

“I began cleansing of the TTD soon after coming to power. The quality of laddu has improved. The government will not spare anyone who is responsible for the use of adulterated ghee in prasadasm as well as tarnishing the image of the Tirumala temple. The people would never trust them,” he said.

Pensions

The Chief Minister said that pensions would be distributed through grama sabhas (village meetings) in October. The TDP government in 2014 increased pensions to ₹2,000 per month. And it was increased to ₹4,000 now. The government would have to shell out ₹35,000 crore per annum on pensions.

As promised during the elections, the government paid ₹7,000 — pensions of April, May and June, in the month of July. The previous government made a mess of pensions. A few people availed themselves of pensions under physically challenged quota with false certificates. The government was poised to provide pensions to all eligible but would not turn a blind eye to false claimants, he said.

Referring to the Maddiralapadu village, the Chief Minister said that 200 families don’t have shelter. The government would construct houses for them. With a view to strengthening the weaker sections financially, 10% of the liquor shops would be earmarked for toddy tappers in the State.

He said the government would fill up 16,347 posts through mega DSC.