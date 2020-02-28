We will not keep silent: Lokesh

ANANTAPUR

28 February 2020 00:12 IST

‘Govt. nervous following success of Naidu yatra in Chittoor’

“The YSRCP must keep law and order under control, otherwise we know how to control,” TDP leader Nara Lokesh said at Venkatapuram village in the district on Thursday.

“If the DGP is unable to do the job, we have the capability, and we will not keep silent,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Lokesh was here to attend the marriage reception of Paritala Siddhartha, the younger son of former Minister Sunitha.

Before attending the reception, the TDP leader alleged that more than 300 people from Kadapa had come to the Visakhapatnam airport to prevent Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu from undertaking the Praja Chaitanya Yatra.

“The government is nervous following the success of the yatra in Chittoor district. We will not be cowed down by such incidents,” Mr. Lokesh said.

It was unfortunate that a Minister and an MLA from the north Andhra region asked Mr. Naidu to not make a tour of Visakhapatnam, he said.

Claiming that Mr. Naidu had developed the Visakhapatnam region during his term, Mr. Lokesh questioned the government as to what it had done to the region in the past 10 months.

“Several companies are leaving Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh to settle in Telangana,” he alleged.