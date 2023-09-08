HamberMenu
We will ensure best infrastructure for students: Vizianagaram Medical College Principal

Principal Padma Leela said that anatomy, physiology, bio-chemistry departments were fully ready and an induction programme was completed for 150 students of MBBS first year.

September 08, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Vizianagaram Medical College Principal K. Padma Leela. File

Vizianagaram Medical College Principal K. Padma Leela. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vizianagaram government medical college principal K. Padma Leela said that the government is giving utmost priority for the best infrastructure in the newly established medical college which would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 14, as per the tentative schedule.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that the medical college management in association with government authorities concerned are trying to overcome all teething problems in the new hospital which was established with around ₹500 crore at Gajularega, outskirts of Vizianagaram.

She said that anatomy, physiology, bio-chemistry departments were fully ready and an induction programme was completed for 150 students of MBBS first year. “We are trying to provide all facilities in the library, administrative block and hostels too. The students who joined the college are happy with the infrastructure and facilities. Availability of the best faculty and competency based undergraduate curriculum are added advantages for students who opted the new college for their MBBS course,” Dr. Padmaleela added.

She said super-specialty medical facilities would benefit patients of Vizianagaram district and other areas including adjacent Odisha State. The government has upgraded the government general hospital as the medical college in October, 2022 itself.

With the constant follow up by senior officials including Principal Secretary of Medical and Health T. Krishna Babu, the officials took steps for the completion of works before the beginning of the academic year 2023-24. Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials who visited the college recently expressed happiness over the completion of the first phase of works as per the schedule.

