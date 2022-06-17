We will draw nation’s attention to Narayanpur land issue: Madhu

NOTE: photo follows the report

Former Rajya Sabha member and CPI(M) leader P. Madhu on Friday said that the party would draw the attention of the entire nation over the grabbing of Naraynapur lands of Srikakulam district by the land mafia with the alleged support of ruling YSR Congress Party.

Mr. Madhu, along with party senior leaders D. Govinda Rao and D. Subbarao, visited Narayanpur lands of Etcherla mandal and interacted with the farmers who had been cultivating those lands for the last 50 years. Mr. Madhu planted CPI(M) flags in those lands and vowed to protect the interests of nearly 200 farmers.

Speaking to media, Mr. Madhu said the farmers were cultivating those lands for the last five decades, but the land mafia created fake documents to occupy those precious lands after property prices skyrocketed in and around Etcherla and Chilakapalem areas. “About 250 acres of Inam lands are the under the control of those farmers and their family members for many decades. Now, they are not being allowed to cultivate those lands. In spite of threats from land mafia and YSRCP leaders, we will take up Eruvaka programme to mark the beginning of cultivation very soon.” he said.

He said that the Left party public representatives and leaders of farmers’ associations would visit Narayanpur lands very soon and participate in all-party meetings to chalk out further action plan.

CPI(M) district president D. Govinda Rao alleged that the revenue and police officials were supporting the land grabbers.