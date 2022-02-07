We will continue stir: teachers

Employees criticise PRC samiti for calling off strike without obtaining assurances from govt.

A day after government employees called off their strike as the government agreed to ‘most of their demands’, public representatives, leaders of various employees and teachers’ organisations criticised PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders for withdrawing the strike proposal as they have still not obtained any concrete assurances from the government.

Addressing a press conference here, independent MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma said that the agreement between samiti and the government failed to satisfy the agitating employees.

“The government has not enhanced fitment which was supposed to be at least 30%. The government agreed for little changes in HRA slabs. The steering committee members failed to convey the problems of the employees,” said Mr. Raghuvarma.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation(APTF) District Secretary Shaik Bukhari Babu and president Bankuru Joginaidu vowed to continue the struggle to expose injustice meted out to the staff.

In another press meet, AP Government Retired Employees Association’s district president Ramachandra Panda said that the leaders’ terms of agreement with the government have left the employees surprised and disconcerted.

“There is no mention about scrapping of Contributory Pension System. Time scale payments for outsourcing staff was not considered. The government should release Ashutosh Mishra’s PRC report and accept its recommendations,” said Mr. Panda.