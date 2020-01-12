We were targeted by villagers, allege women police personnel

Women police personnel submitted a representation to members of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday, and explained them the “inhuman and indecent behaviour” of some protesters in the capital region.

“The protesters, who included a few men, assaulted us physically using unparliamentary language,” they women police personnel alleged.

“At Thullur, the villagers deflated the tyres of vehicles of women constables. They even asked the residents not to offer water to the police. A few villagers refused to offer chairs to a pregnant constable and aged staff members,” they alleged in their memorandum.

“The protesters, under the guise of farmers, attacked the women police, tore their uniform, and used abusive language against them while they were trying to clear the road blockade,” they said.

Those who submitted the memorandum included Sirisha Kumari, Shyamala, Sandhya Rani, and Padma.

Later, the NCW members met Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and took his version on the alleged illegal arrests and ill-treatment of protesting women.

The Commissioner told the members that the arrests were made as per law and that legal procedure had been followed.

Naidu’s apology sought

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) honorary president N. Chandrasekhara Reddy, president J. Srinivas Rao and general secretary Md. Mastan Khan condemned the remarks of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu against DGP D. Gautam Sawang and other police personnel.

The association members demanded an apology from Mr. Naidu.

“It is not correct on the part of the former Chief Minister to make such remarks. A few TDP activists even attacked some IPS officers, which reflects the attitude of the TDP towards the police and the Civil Services officers,” Mr. Reddy said.