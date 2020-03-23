We sit apart, but stand united for Amaravati, say protesters

Giving up does not seem to be an option for the farmers of the Amaravati region who have been protesting in support of their demand that Amaravati be retained as the capital of the State.

Their protest entered the 96th day on Sunday.

In the wake of the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent guidelines by the governments asking people to extend their cooperation and help contain its spread, the farmers and their representatives found new ways to continue their protest even while adhering to the advisory.

‘Distance’ factor

“Earlier, we had 12 places in the 29 villages that comprise the Capital region, from where the protests were carried out in a big way. Since ‘distance’ is the need of the hour, we have multiplied the number of protest venues with smaller number of people participating,” said Puvvada Sudhakar, convener of the Amaravathi Rajadhani JAC.

In view of Sunday’s ‘Janata Curfew’, a small group of farmers gathered from 6 a.m. to 6.45 a.m. at the protest sites and again assembled at 9 a.m. for 45 minutes.

Sitting in chairs positioned at a 3-metre distance, they held placards and raised slogans such as ‘Jai Amaravati’ and ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’.

“We may sit apart, but united we stand for our cause,” said Mr. Sudhakar.

The remaining farmers are protesting outside their respective houses in view of the ‘social isolation’ call.

This mode of protest will continue at Thullur, Mandadam, Peddaparimi, Krishnayapalem, Yerrabalem, Velagapudi and other villages, the protesters said.

Amaravati Velugu

To keep the flame of Amaravati lighting, the residents of the villages in the Amaravati region observe ‘Amaravati Velugu’ for five minutes at 7.30 p.m. every day.

“All lights are switched off, and people come out of their houses and light candles or lamps, and raise slogans,” he said.

The farmers are gearing up to mark the 100 days of their protest in four days.

“Since the day will be very significant in our movement, we plan to mark it in a big way. But in view of coronavirus, we may ask the farmers across the region to become part of this collective protest to be staged individually from their respective homes,” said Mr. Sudhakar.