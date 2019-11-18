‘We plan reverse tendering for another project’

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has nailed the criticism of Opposition parties that the scrapping of the joint venture with Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings (SAIH) was a sign of slowing down of work on capital development and said that the State government decided to shelve the Start-up Area Development Project with mutual consent of the SAIH.

At a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the Swiss Challenge Method under which the project was given to the company was itself faulty and the Centre too had pointed at it and the company realising that it could not go any further on the project, promised to make investments in the State, but give up the project.

“The State government will take up reverse tendering process in another housing project on November 22 and hopes to save public money,” the Minister added. Trying to play down the agitations in the Rayalaseema region demanding its share of development by setting up either Capital or High Court in the region, he said the G.N. Rao-led Experts’ Committee visited Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Sunday and elicited the views of officials and people.

When pointed out that the panel had spent just three to four hours each in both the districts and the interaction was limited to just with district officials, Mr. Satyanarayana said he was not aware of the process the panel was adopting while visiting districts with regard to meeting people from a cross-section of society.

Rayalaseema issue

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Malagundla Sanakara Narayana, however, later tried to tell the mediapersons that he would not allow the interests of Rayalaseema region suffer and submit a representation to the committee and government himself. The Ministers took objection to N. Chandrababu Naidu government not paying ₹43,000 crore of bills to contractors from December last year. Of the amount, ₹18,000 crore was pending with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, he said.