‘We own land in old Amaravati village, not in capital region’

Former Minister and senior TDP leader Paritala Sunitha and her son Sriram have denied the YSRCP allegation that they own land in the Amaravati capital region, and threatened to initiate legal action if the ruling party does not stop its false propaganda.

Ms. Sunitha was addressing the media after paying tributes to her slain husband Ravindra on his 15th death anniversary here on Friday.

“We have lands in the historic Amaravati village and not in the capital region as is being alleged,” Ms. Sunitha said.

“Is it a crime to own land in the village, and how does its value appreciate when it is far away from the capital region?” Mr. Sriram asked.

Legal option

If the lands were adjoining the 29 villages that form part of the capital region, or inside it, the allegation that they were bought as a part of insider trading would have held water, but if wild allegations were made to defame us, we would deal with it legally, they warned.

“The people of Rapthadu are with the Paritala family even after the recent loss in the elections,” said Ms. Sunitha. She promised to serve the people of the constituency she had represented for three terms.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had asked us to look after the party affairs in the Dharmavaram constituency too, the former Minister said, and added that soon she and her son would start meeting people in Dharmavaram to strengthen the party there.

Referring to the capital Bill introduced by the government, Ms. Sunitha took objection to the behaviour of the YSRCP Ministers. Abolishing the Legislative Council was not easy, she observed.

“The Council is meant to correct the mistakes committed in the Assembly. But the Chief Minister is behaving like a dictator,” Ms. Sunitha alleged.

The BJP government at the Centre would never support the three capitals idea, she added.