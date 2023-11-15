We need another people’s movement to unseat BJP, says Sitaram Yechury at CPI(M)‘s Prajarakshana Bheri in Vijayawada

November 15, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There is a need for a strong people’s movement to unseat the ruling party at the Centre and its supporters in States to protect democracy in the country, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Addressing a huge public gathering as part of the ‘Prajarakshana Bheri’ organised by the party at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada on November 15 (Wednesday), Mr. Yechury said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always talked about ‘Amrit Kaal’, but amrit (elixir) has reached the wrong hands. It has reached those who are suppressing the voices of the marginalised. In whichever State the BJP is in power, there are attacks on minorities. There is a need for all of us to come together and get it (amrit) back from him and ensure that it reaches everyone.”

He said how an adviser to Adani Green Energy Limited has been named a member of the Centre’s Expert Appraisal Committee that gives environmental clearances to projects. “At present, four proposals from the company are pending before the committee seeking its clearances. What will come out of it is something we all know,” he said.

Referring to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Mr. Yechury said: “Since Independence, we have been saying that Palestinians need a country of their own. But the Modi government has changed its stance now. It is shameful that the Modi government has become a junior partner of the American government.”

He reminded the public, numbering more than 5,000, of how it was the people’s movement that defeated the Emergency. “It is time for another such movement now and it is the responsibility of our party to lead the movement,” he told the public.

Later, talking about Andhra Pradesh, CPI(M) Politburo member B.V. Raghuvulu said: “It is not enough to unseat the BJP alone, the State will be free only when YSRCP is also voted out of power since the three parties in the State openly support BJP.”

He said it is shameful that TDP continues to support BJP despite knowing that it played a role in the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “We have a history of former Chief Ministers who raised their voice when needed. It is sad that not one party in the State has the courage to oppose the BJP at the Centre,” he said.