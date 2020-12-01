We have the credibility of deliveringon promises made, says Jagan

‘Launch of dairy project today; disbursal of crop insurance and distribution of cattle under YSR Cheyutha too slated this month’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his government will disburse ₹1,227 crore towards crop insurance for the 2019 kharif season on December 15. Similarly, the cooperative dairy sector development project, for which an MoU has been signed with Amul, will be launched on December 2, and cattle will be distributed under the YSR Cheyutha scheme on December 10.

These apart, the State-wide comprehensive resurvey of lands will begin on December 21 and D-Form house site deeds will be given away to the poor on December 25, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the Assembly on Tuesday.

“We have given dates for many such schemes in the last 18 months and have never failed in delivering them. That is the government’s credibility and it reflects my personal image as well. The TDP is not unaware of the commitments given by me. It is bent on disturbing the agenda, like it did yesterday,” the Chief Minister observed.

Intervening in the discussion on the AP Fish Feed (Quality Control) Bill-2020, which was marred by protests by the TDP MLAs over the government’s alleged failure in properly implementing the TIDCO housing scheme and settling crop insurance claims, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a lot of effort by the Central and State governments, and the insurance companies would go into the settlement of insurance claims. “Therefore, it cannot be not completed overnight, which makes it imperative for the opposition party to be patient,” he said.

Premium borne

Of the ₹1,227 crore that would be credited on December 15 into the farmers’ bank accounts, ₹1,030 crore was the premium that the YSRCP government paid amidst the severe financial crunch being faced by it.

“In spite of this, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Leaedr of the Opposition, is nudging his MLAs to rake up an unnecessary controversy. Unfortunately, a Dalit MLA is being put in the front and pushed on to the Speaker’s podium. If you behave like this, your strength will be reduced to just two or three in the elections next,” the Chief Minister stated.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the insurance premium paid on behalf of the farmers by the TDP government during its terms pales into comparison with the remittances made by its successor in a short span of 18 months.