We have relentlessly fought for rights of A.P., claims Buggana

February 08, 2024

The State government on Wednesday sought to turn the tables on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by holding the latter responsible for the disruptions and losses caused to the residual State of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of its bifurcation.

Presenting the interim budget for the financial year 2024-25, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said, “Andhra Pradesh was a young State brimming with ambition and energy. But the State was also handicapped by the bifurcation-related disruptions and losses. The State suffered a grievous wound in 2014. However, the previous government did not take any substantive measures to amicably resolve the issues or get rightful entitlements of the State when the time was appropriate. The present government inherited a legacy of unresolved issues and antagonistic ties with our neighbour (Telangana),” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“Nevertheless, over the last five years, the State government relentlessly fought for the rights of A.P., and succeeded in getting ₹10,460 crore released towards Revenue Deficit Grant of 2014-15 by the Government of India. The government also obtained directions from the Government of India to the State of Telangana to pay power dues of ₹6,756 crore to A.P. Pending issues between A.P. and Telangana pertaining to A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation were also resolved. The State government obtained pending instalments of backward district grants of ₹1,050 crore,” he said.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the State government also convinced the 15th Finance Commission to award a higher revenue deficit grant of ₹30,497 crore to A.P., besides also convincing it to sanction the revised project costs for the Polavaram Project. “Due to the State government’s efforts and cooperation of the Union government, all other issues too are at very advanced stages of resolution,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that A.P. Congress president Y.S. Sharmila, who has shifted her base from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh after merging her YSR Telangana Congress Party with the Congress, has been attacking the YSRCP for failing to secure Special Category Status (SCS) for the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s failure to secure from the Centre the assurances made to A.P. at the time of bifurcation.

