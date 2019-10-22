Andhra Pradesh

We have not fled the country, says Kalki Bhagavan, after I-T raids on his premises

Self-styled godman Kalki Bhagavan has announced that he did not flee the country as being portrayed in sections of the media and is operating from the network’s Nemam campus near Chennai.

After the recent raids by the Income Tax department on their various premises, Kalki Bhagavan and Amma Bhagavan appeared on the social media in a video that went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, he said the I-T department had not accused them of fleeing the country, but the media had done so.

“Whenever there is a crisis, grace steps up. The thousands of followers and devotees are our strength, We will not leave them”, he said in his brief talk. Rubbishing reports that he would ‘abandon’ the movement and run away, he thanked his followers who stood by them in the time of crisis and for expressing their support by posting positive messages on the social media. He also refuted the talk of their failing health.

