We have not fled the country: ‘Kalki’ Bhagavan

Self-styled godman ‘Kalki’ Bhagavan has released a video stating that he has not fled the country as being portrayed in a section of media and that he is very much operating from the network’s Nemam campus near Chennai.

Income tax raids

After the recent raids by the Income Tax department on their various premises, ‘Kalki’ Bhagavan and Amma Bhagavan appeared on the social media in the video that went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, ‘Kalki’ Bhagavan said the IT department had not accused them of fleeing the country, but the media had done so. “Whenever there is a crisis, grace steps up. The thousands of followers and devotees are our strength. We will not leave them,” he said in his brief talk.

Rubbishing the feelers that he would ‘abandon’ the movement and run away, he thanked his followers who stood by them in the time of crisis and for expressing their support by posting positive messages on the social media. He also refuted the talk of their failing health.

According to him, ‘life is as usual’ at ‘Satyaloka’ near Kuppam, ‘Ekam’ (Oneness) campus in Varadaiahpalem (both in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh) and Nemam compound on the outskirts of Chennai.