We do not have any secret agenda like TDP: Sajjala

It has become a habit for the Opposition to raise a hue and cry every time Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy makes a visit to New Delhi, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), has said.
“It has become a habit for the Opposition to indulge in small talk. The Chief Minister’s visit is planned in advance, and is meant to have discussions with the Union Ministers and pursue pending projects and raise issues such as Special Category Status,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said on Tuesday.
He also lashed out at the Opposition for making a false propaganda that the YSRCP and the BJP had some understanding.
Pending issues
“The Chief Minister meets the Union Home Minister, or any other Union Minister, to discuss vital issues relating to the State. He will also explain to the Union Ministers the rationale behind the shifting of the High Court to Kurnool and also pursue the issue of pending funds,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.
“We don't have any secret agenda. Unlike TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, our leader and Chief Minister likes to talk straight. Everyone knows the number of trips Mr. Naidu had made to New Delhi as part of a secret agenda before 2014 and later how he had ditched the Congress and tied up with the BJP to come into power. Later, Mr. Naidu also ditched the BJP. He was however overthrown by the YSRCP in 2019,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath