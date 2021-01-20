We do not have any secret agenda like TDP: Sajjala

‘It has become a habit for the Opposition to indulge in small talk every time Jagan visits Delhi

It has become a habit for the Opposition to raise a hue and cry every time Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy makes a visit to New Delhi, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), has said.

“It has become a habit for the Opposition to indulge in small talk. The Chief Minister’s visit is planned in advance, and is meant to have discussions with the Union Ministers and pursue pending projects and raise issues such as Special Category Status,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said on Tuesday.

He also lashed out at the Opposition for making a false propaganda that the YSRCP and the BJP had some understanding.

Pending issues

“The Chief Minister meets the Union Home Minister, or any other Union Minister, to discuss vital issues relating to the State. He will also explain to the Union Ministers the rationale behind the shifting of the High Court to Kurnool and also pursue the issue of pending funds,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“We don't have any secret agenda. Unlike TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, our leader and Chief Minister likes to talk straight. Everyone knows the number of trips Mr. Naidu had made to New Delhi as part of a secret agenda before 2014 and later how he had ditched the Congress and tied up with the BJP to come into power. Later, Mr. Naidu also ditched the BJP. He was however overthrown by the YSRCP in 2019,” he said.