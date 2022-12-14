‘We completed Deeksha with much sacredness,’ say Bhavanis

December 14, 2022 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many ‘Bhavanis’ were seen walking on barefoot to relinquish the mandala deeksha of Goddess Kanaka Durga, on the first day of relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha on Thursday.

The five-day Deeksha Viramana will be performed at Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Varla Devastanam from December 15 to 19.

“I took the 41-day Bhavani Mala, followed all the rules, and completed the deeksha. I want to relinquish the deeksha on the first day on Thursday,” said Vamshi Krishna, who came to the temple on foot from West Godavari district on Wednesday.

“This is the third time I took Bhavani deeksha. Goddess Kanaka Durga will give us good health and relieve us from all problems, if we complete deeksha with devotion,” said Ramana, who was seen walking towards Indrakeeladri from Eluru.

A group of Bhavanis, who came from Avanigadda, said they wanted to relinquish the deeksha on the first day, as Deeksha Viramana should not be done on Friday. “We will take holy dip in Krishna River, offer pujas, relinquish the deeksha and have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga,” said two Bhavanis, who walked to the temple from Machilipatnam.

Thousands of Bhavanis were seen reaching the temple from different places by walk by chanting ‘Jai Durga, Jai Jai Durga’ and ‘Jai Bhavani’ till late in the night on Wednesday.