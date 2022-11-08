We caused no delay in supply of textbooks to schools: Printers’ Association

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 08, 2022 00:00 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Web Offset Printers Association President P.V. Surya Narayana and Secretary K. Madhusudhan Reddy, on November 7 (Monday), said that the printers have handed over the textbooks to the government and private schools across the state much earlier than several other states.

Mr . Narayana condemned the allegations that the distribution of books for the academic year 2022-23 to schools was delayed due to the delay on part of the printers.

He said that unlike in the past, the state government has provided paper to the printers and due to this the burden on the parents and government was reduced by ₹20 crore. He asked the government to continue the practice.

Mr. Reddy said that lakhs of families are dependent on the web printing sector which has been printing textbooks for the government for decades.

They said that the government should continue to hire web printers from the state so that huge amounts of taxes are paid locally. They said MSMEs in the state will face financial crisis if the government hires printers from other parts of the country.

Association’s Honorary President Bhimireddy Prasad Reddy, Vice-President Myneni Satyanarayana and others were present.

