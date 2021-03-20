We can withstand YSRCP onslaught: Somu

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the party workers in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

20 March 2021 00:04 IST

BJP-JSP combine will fight Tirupati by-election on development plank

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that his party can withstand the spate of election-related irregularities resorted to by the YSRCP as has been seen in the the recent panchayat and municipal elections.

‘Intimidatory tactics’

Addressing the party workers at the preparatory meeting ahead of the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat here on Friday, Mr. Veerraju lambasted the ruling party for “resorting to large- scale violence, misusing official machinery, arm-twisting opponents and using intimidatory tactics against the beneficiaries in the recent elections.”

“The YSRCP is nurturing illusions. Dubbing it a victory is no victory at all,” he said.

Mr. Somu Veerraju said the BJP and the Jana Sena combine would fight the parliamentary elections with a development agenda.

“We will showcase the smart city, international airport, national highways and national institutes of repute such as IIT, IISER, IIIT and Culinary Institute set up here, apart from the scores of facilities sanctioned under Swachh Bharat, water schemes under Jal Shakti and housing for all,” he explained.

The party reiterated its commitment to continue Amaravati as the State capital, and recalled the recent sanction of Central funds for its development.

In spite of holding the meeting with the cadre and giving a clarion call for the party’s victory, the State leadership continued to drag its feet on finalising the candidate for the election.