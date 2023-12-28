GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We are not interested in ‘Aadudam Andhra’, but ‘Adugudam Andhra’, says students’ union

All India Students’ Federation activists ask the government where are the jobs for the youth

December 28, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
All India Students’ Federation activists staging a demonstration at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

All India Students’ Federation activists staging a demonstration at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Members of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) staged a demonstration here on December 27 (Wednesday), demanding that the government fill up the vacant posts, release funds for clearing the pending mess bills and the upkeep of the hostels.

In an oblique reference to the ongoing ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme, the students played cricket and kabaddi as a form of their protest at Lenin Centre. “We are not interested in Aadudam Andhra, but Adugudam Andhra. Where are the jobs for youth? Where are the funds for hostels? Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to cheat students and divert their attention from important issues by coming up with programmes such as Aadudam Andhra ahead of the elections,” they said.

AISF national general secretary Dinesh Singarajan and State general secretary Siva Reddy said no matter how much Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried, he couldn’t win the trust of the unemployed youth anymore.

Mr. Siva Reddy said the situation was so dire that the coaches in indoor stadiums were not getting their salaries. The quality of bats being provided to students as a part of the sports event is so bad that it breaks on hitting one ball, he complained.

The union members said that the unemployed youth were having to migrate to other States in search of jobs, and students were suffering due to the non-release of funds for the upkeep of hostels.

They demanded that the government resolved their issues at the earliest.

