Andhra Pradesh

We are not happy with YSRCP rule, says BJP leader

Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav  

Jagan govt. has committed several mistakes: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has said the party is not at all happy with the YSRCP rule in the State.

“Conveying good wishes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of his birthday did not mean that the sins committed by his government are forgotten. Wishing that a person should live for hundred years on his or her birthday is a protocol. But, it is different from policy,” he observed, indicating that the BJP is not going to take the mistakes done by the YSRCP government lightly.

Addressing a virtual rally of party leaders and workers in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) in connection with the completion of one-year rule of BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday, Mr. Ram Madhav said the AP government was perhaps the only one in the country which was admonished by the High Court in one case or the other every week and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared to have not realised his follies.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had been in 'reverse gear' by inviting reverse tenders in various projects and bungled on various fronts including the location of the capital city, removal of N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner, the proposed sale of properties belonging to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams etc.

Besides, the State government squandered away the financial assistance extended by the Central government, which disbursed over ₹10,000 crore out of the committed ₹35,000 crore towards the State's share of tax revenue and devolution of Central funds.

‘Global force’

On the Central government’s performance, Mr. Ram Madhav said the targeted $5 trillion-economy was going to be a certainty and that India was set to emerge as a global force notwithstanding the persistent attempts by China and Pakistan to foment trouble from across the borders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision for development and was in control of the situation, he asserted.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Daggubati Purandeswari, C.M. Ramesh and Y. Satya Kumar were among those present.

