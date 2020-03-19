We are fully prepared, says Guntur Collector

A district-level task force to be headed by the Collector will monitor the action plan being implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said Collector and nodal officer I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

No new corona-positive case has been registered in the district. A 23-year-old woman from Mangalagiri with high fever and cold has been admitted to hospital and her samples have been sent to the lab in Vijayawada.

A batch of 25 students who have flown in from the Philippines have been kept under observation at home and they have been advised self-quarantine for a period of two weeks.

Mr. Ananda Kumar told media persons that training programme would start on Thursday and continue till Saturday. A drill to handle any emergency would also be performed as part of the preparatory exercise.

Stating that the government has ordered closure of all educational institutions, the Collector said Intermediate examinations are being held and SSC examinations are scheduled to begin on March 31.

Stadiums closed

The Collector said all sports stadiums would be closed. Restaurants have been asked to follow protocols while allowing customers. Anyone suffering from fever, cold and flue-like symptoms are advised to consult a physician and get the samples tested at the Government General Hospital.

Professionals working in private organisations have been advised to work from home.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao were present.