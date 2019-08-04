Andhra Pradesh

We are capable of working in village secretariats: Gopalamitras

Gopalamitras protesting at the Dharna Chowk in kurnool.

Gopalamitras protesting at the Dharna Chowk in kurnool.  

more-in

The Gopalamitras from the district staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk here on Saturday demanding that the government include them in the gram secretariats. They continued their blindfold protest even as it rained.

District president of the Gopalamitra Service Association S. Nehru said some of them had been rendering their service for over 20 years and that their future had become uncertain now. “New people are being hired by the government to work as Gopalamitras,” alleged Mr. Nehru.

“We have been told by higher authorities that we lack the technical knowledge to work in gram secretariats,” he alleged, adding that many existing Gopalamitras were adept at their jobs and possessed full technical knowledge. “There are about 2,900 Gopalamitras in the district, who have been working tirelessly,” he said.

They demanded regularisation of their contract jobs.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 10:15:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/we-are-capable-of-working-in-village-secretariats-gopalamitras/article28812748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY