We are capable of working in village secretariats: Gopalamitras

The Gopalamitras from the district staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk here on Saturday demanding that the government include them in the gram secretariats. They continued their blindfold protest even as it rained.

District president of the Gopalamitra Service Association S. Nehru said some of them had been rendering their service for over 20 years and that their future had become uncertain now. “New people are being hired by the government to work as Gopalamitras,” alleged Mr. Nehru.

“We have been told by higher authorities that we lack the technical knowledge to work in gram secretariats,” he alleged, adding that many existing Gopalamitras were adept at their jobs and possessed full technical knowledge. “There are about 2,900 Gopalamitras in the district, who have been working tirelessly,” he said.

They demanded regularisation of their contract jobs.