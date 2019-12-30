We along with ryots will fight legal battle: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has warned that his party is bracing for a legal battle along with Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi to ensure that capital is not shifted from Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu, who visited the district jail here to talk to the six farmers, who were sentenced to judicial remand on Sunday after charged by the police with assaulting the police personnel and media personnel, told reporters that the police had acted in a partisan manner in arresting the farmers.

“Are the farmers looking like criminals? Why did the police pick them during night and move them round police stations? What is the necessity to take them to magistrate in the dead of night?” questioned Mr. Naidu.

Tears into Jagan

Launching a broadside against the Chief Minister, the TDP president said that the move to shift the capital was the handiwork of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused the latter of orchestrating a ploy to shift the capital.

Mr. Naidu also launched a scathing attack on the police remarking that he would not spare even retired police officers, if they continue to book cases against the TDP personnel.

Reiterating that Amaravati is still the people’s capital, Mr. Naidu said: “The entire population of the State is behind the farmers agitating for keeping the capital in Amaravati.”

“We heard of one Tughlaq shifting capitals, and we are seeing a Tughlaq here. Who is G.N. Rao and who is he to head the committee on capital? What is the sanctity of Boston Consultancy Group? Who are they to decide on the capital?” fumed Mr. Naidu.