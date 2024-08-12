Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, said that all measures would be taken to make Andhra Pradesh a sports hub in the next five years. and the government will work towards addressing the issues of Sports Authority Of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) employees.

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting with officials from SAAP on August 12, Monday, the Minister said the officials are already working on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on all the infrastructure that needs to be in place at the village, district and Assembly constituency levels to provide opportunities to those interested in sports and encourage them.

“In our representation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, I will list out issues plaguing the sports sector and the measures that the government needs to take to strengthen the sector,” he said, adding that he would also put forth the idea of forming an Indian Premier League (IPL) team under the brand of ‘Amaravati’ during discussions with the Chief Minister.

Lambasting the YSRCP government for allegedly resorting to corruption, he said around ₹120 crore was spent in the name of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in just 40 days.

He went on to say that a committee would be formed to look into the issue of fake certificates and also to probe the various academies that have sprouted in the State. “Only the genuine ones will be allowed to operate,” he said, adding that stern action would be taken against those found guilty.

Stressing the importance of physical fitness, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said all private and government schools must have a sports period for students. He pointed out the lack of facilities at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada and lamented that except for political meetings and Independence Day programmes, the ground was hardly used by sportspersons.

It may be noted that this is the first review meeting with SAAP officials after the TDP-led NDA government came to power in the State.

