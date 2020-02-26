WB team to aid State in health, education, social security sectors

Showering praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government, the visiting World Bank team on Tuesday said that it was impressed with the e-governance through village and ward secretariats, welfare schemes and initiatives in health and education sectors.

In an hour-long interaction with the Chief Minister, the WB team led by Director (Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice) Lynne Sherburne Benz enquired about skill development initiatives, village clinics, Rythu Bharosa and other such schemes.

The World Bank team promised to extend help to the State in the fields of health, education and social security, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The World Bank team said that Mr. Jagan initiated several reforms based on the issues he learned during his padayatra, which culminated early last year. The things which Mr. Jagan learned during his 3,648-km padayatra clearly reflected in his policies. “We have learnt about Mr. Jagan’s padayatra. The impact of the padayatra is clearly visible in the Chief Minister’s words, thoughts and actions. They clearly reflected the things at the ground level,” the release said quoting members of the visiting delegation.

Skill development

The government’s plan to establish skill development colleges in each parliamentary constituency was lauded as it would benefit the industry sector. The institutes being planned to impart high-end skills would be much more rewarding. Investment on human resources would ensure positive results and lead to realistic development. Steps in education and health sectors were inspirational. Efforts to improve high-end skills among youth were the best. Bringing in e-governance through village and ward secretariats was also appreciated.

Mr. Jagan explained to them about Rythu Bharosa, e-governance, and registration of lands at village and ward secretariats in the next three years. He told them that the living standards and incomes of people in villages would go up with the government schemes like Rythu Bharosa. The rural people would not think of migrating to other places in search of livelihood, the release said.

Mr. Jagan elaborated on the various initiatives of his government like developing school and healthcare infrastructure, introduction of English medium in all government schools, establishing village clinics and Rythu Bharosa Centres as one-stop shop for farmers. He also told them about the move to have three capitals for the State with decentralisation of governance as the theme.

The team met the Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and other senior officials at the Secretariat and discussed a host of issues.