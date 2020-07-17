Waterspout leaves locals puzzled in Yanam

A gigantic waterspout has formed in the shallow waters of an aqua pond at Farampeta in Yanam town.

According to locals who recorded videos, the waterspout formed at around 10 a.m. and disappeared after a few minutes. It began on the pond and ended there itself, causing the death of fish in the pond.

This is the second waterspout recorded near Yanam, where a similar formation was sighted on the sea on June 4.

A waterspout forms when cumulonimbus clouds descend downward, according to oceanography experts.

Deep study suggested

Retired Chief Scientist, National Institute of Oceanography (Regional Centre-Visakhapatnam) V.S.N. Murthy told The Hindu that there is a need to carry out an in-depth scientific study on the repeated occurrence of the waterspouts off Kakinada coast in recent times.