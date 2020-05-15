Watermelons come to the rescue of the poor

The watermelon has become the preferred source of food for hundreds of migrant labourers who are making a long, arduous trek back to their hometowns in the merciless heat.

The fruit is cheap and filling, and also provides much-needed hydration, say the workers.

A group of workers, who were on their way to Tuni in East Godavari district from Pericharla in Guntur district, were seen eating watermelons under a tree at Eluru.

“We came in search of work in Medikoduru mandal three months ago, and due to the lockdown, were stuck there. We have little money left, and so we have been eating only watermelons for the last few days,” said Gali Sathibabu.

“Watermelons are available for just ₹30 each. Some people are offering the fruit free of cost. One watermelon is enough for more than five persons. We walked for over 50 km, and are unable to carry water and food for all of us. So eating watermelons is convenient,” says Pasala Satyavathi of Anakapalle.

Hundreds of labourers were seen walking along the highways carrying their children and luggage on their shoulders. Even a few pregnant women were among the walkers.

“Suspecting that we were infected with the virus, villagers are not even offering us water. We don’t have money to buy bread and biscuits. We can only afford to buy watermelons. We are grateful to the traders who are selling the fruits along the highways,” said Saladi Nagaraju of Samalkot in East Godavari district.

T. Lakshmi of Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district said that though there were no hotels and roadside dhabas, watermelons are coming to the rescue of many migrant labourers. “There is no need to carry the fruits, as plenty of watermelons are available at every village,” said Ms. Lakshmi while eating a watermelon under a tree with her family, where she will rest for a while before setting out again under the scorching sun.