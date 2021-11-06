Waterlogging: long-term plan on sewer network mooted

TIRUPATI

06 November 2021 01:35 IST

Municipal Commissioner P.S. Gireesha inspected the waterlogged sewer lines in the city on Friday in an attempt to ascertain the damage caused by the rain in the last couple of weeks.

The visit assumes significance after the videos of the nearby Madhura Nagar getting inundated in the absence of Underground Drainage System (UDS) and politicians making a beeline for the locality becoming viral.

With civic engineering and health officials in tow, Mr. Gireesha visited the work sites at Leela Mahal Junction, Srinivasam complex, Sankarambadi Sundarachari Circle and Renigunta road where repair work had been set in motion for the UDS network. Speaking to the media during the inspection, he admitted that waterlogging had indeed turned into a nagging issue and promised to solve it with a long-term plan.

“Tenders have already been called to address the issue. Free flow of rainwater will be ensured,” he said, hinting at the need to clear encroachments in this regard.