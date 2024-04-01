Water will be released from Krishna river for drinking, says Chief Secretary

April 01, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy informed that the government would release water from Prakasam Barrage to Eluru, Machilipatnam and Ryves Canal on April 4 for drinking, during a review meeting on Monday at the Secretariat. He further said that the drinking water would be released from Nagarjuna Sagar Right Main Canal from April 8.

At the same time, the Chief Secretary has instructed officials to ensure the water must be solely used for drinking purpose alone and should not be used for any other requirements. Mr. Jawahar Reddy, while reveiwing the drought situation and drinking water crisis in the State with the affected district collectors, instructed that each and every house should get water during the summer.

He said that water should not be diverted for irrigation, to fish ponds, industries or for other usages. Meanwhile, Mr. Jawahar Reddy also instructed that the pension must be disbursed as per the new guidelines.

