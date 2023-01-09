Water users’ associations want Krishna River Management Board office in Vijayawada

January 09, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Water Users Associations’ Federation has urged Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) Chairman M.P. Singh to ensure that the latter’s office is not shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media here on January 9 (Monday), federation president Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao said that the KRMB chairman was requested to discuss the matter during the KRMB 17 th board meeting, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in the third week of January. He wanted the KRMB to include the issue in the agenda of the board meeting.

The KRMB was established as per the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act, 2014 to monitor the management of the Krishna water in the State. Suitable buildings were identified at Ibrahimpatnam in 2018 with a view to set up the office in Vijayawada.

In 2019 and August 2020, the government wrote a letter to the Union Jal Sakti Ministry, urging it to establish the KRMB office in Vijayawada, and same was communicated to the KRMB. By December 2020, the government went against its earlier stand and decided to shift the office to Visakhapatnam. “The government’s decision on locating the KRMB headquarters is objectionable. The proposed office in Visakhapatnam is far from the Krishna basin,” said Mr. Gopala Krishna Rao.

“What is the point in establishing the KRMB office 400 km away from the last project in the Krishna basin?” he asked, adding that the KRMB office should be located in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K. Ramakrishna demanded that the State government must establish the KRMB office in Kurnool. “The KRBM office should be at a place near the Krishna river basin. The intention of the State government’s letter to Union Jal Sakti Ministry, urging it to establish the office in Visakhapatnam, is clear. The government wants to stoke regional passion. Andhra Pradesh Comprehensive Development Adhyayana Vedika has resolved that the office should be established in Kurnool in 2021,” he said.

