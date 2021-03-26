Andhra Pradesh

Water testing kits handed over to panchayat secretaries

District Collector Vivek Yadav handing over water testing kits to village secretaries in Guntur on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday handed over multi parameter water quality testing kits to panchayat secretaries. The water testing kits have been provided under Jal Jeevan Mission to 1,016 villages across the district, said Mr. Yadav.

The kit has chemicals which can measure the pH, alkalinity, total hardness, chloride, nitrate, fluoride and iron residual/pre chlorine percentage in the water.

Mr. Yadav instructed the secretaries to inform the measurements periodically to the concerned department for further action.

Joint Collectors A.S Dinesh Kumar, P. Prasanthi. JC, Welfare K. Sridhar Reddy, Sub Collector, Tenali Mayur Ashok, SE, RWS, Suresh were present.

