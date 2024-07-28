ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply to some areas in Vijayawada to be disrupted on July 29

Published - July 28, 2024 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Water supply will resume from July 30 morning, says VMC

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to some areas in Vijayawada will be temporarily stopped from July 29 evening owing to the repairs to be undertaken to the damaged valve near the 8 MGD pumping main at the Fraiserpeta reservoir.

The areas that will face disruption in water supply are Kedareswarpeta, Rajarajeswari Peta, Ajith Singh Nagar, K.L. Rao Nagar, Vambay Colony, Kandrika village, Andhra Prabha Colony, G.V.R. Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Shanti Nagar, NSC Bose Nagar, Fraiserpeta and G.V.R. Nagar.

The water supply will be restored on July 30 morning, said a pressnote released by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

