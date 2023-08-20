HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water supply to 850 villages hit as Sriram Reddy project workers go on strike in Anantapur district

The workers demanded the clearance of their wages and arrears pending for the last six months and pressed for an increase in wages

August 20, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Drinking water supply to over 850 villages of Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam, Hindupur, and Madakasiri Assembly constituencies was stopped since August 18 midnight, with over 450 outsourcing and contract workers of the Sriram Reddy drinking water project launching a flash strike.

The workers demanded the clearance of their wages and arrears pending for the last six months and pressed for an increase in wages.

Superintendent Engineer (Rural Water Works) of Anantapur district told The Hindu that steps were afoot to meet the demands of the striking workers. “We are pursuing the issue with the workers and assured to clear their wage dues,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the officials made special arrangements to provide drinking water to the affected villages as the striking workers stopped the water supply at the pump houses.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.