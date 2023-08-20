Water supply to 850 villages hit as Sriram Reddy project workers go on strike in Anantapur district

August 20, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Drinking water supply to over 850 villages of Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam, Hindupur, and Madakasiri Assembly constituencies was stopped since August 18 midnight, with over 450 outsourcing and contract workers of the Sriram Reddy drinking water project launching a flash strike.

The workers demanded the clearance of their wages and arrears pending for the last six months and pressed for an increase in wages.

Superintendent Engineer (Rural Water Works) of Anantapur district told The Hindu that steps were afoot to meet the demands of the striking workers. “We are pursuing the issue with the workers and assured to clear their wage dues,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the officials made special arrangements to provide drinking water to the affected villages as the striking workers stopped the water supply at the pump houses.