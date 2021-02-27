Water supply is main poll plank in Vizianagaram

BJP-JSP combine fields candidates in 33 divisions of Fort City

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have intensified their campaign for the elections to the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation scheduled to take place on March 10.

Both the parties are jointly contesting 33 divisions out of 50 divisions in the Fort City. The BJP has fielded 20 candidates while the Jana Sena Party has given tickets to ten candidates. Leaders of the two parties have been highlighting civic problems such as lack of drinking water facility, bad roads, delay in taking up underground drainage works and lack of civic infrastrucutre in newly-developed colonies.

“The city is dependent only on Thatipudi reservoir and the Champavati river for its water needs. Around 2.5 lakh people need 32 millions of litres per day but the actual supply is below 20 MLD. The situation is worse during the summer with water being supplied only twice a week. The TDP which ruled the civic body previously did not focus on improving water supply facilities. The YSRCP government has also failed to come up with a long-term plan. That is why we are highlighting this issue during our campaign,” said Midatana Ravikumar, Vizianagaram district general secretary of Jana Sena Party.

He hoped that the party candidates would win in their respective divisions. BJP Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Kusumanchi Subba Rao, Jana Sena Party Political Advisory Committee member and in-charge of Vizianagaram district Palavalasa Yashaswi asked the candidates to meet maximum number of voters during their campaign.

“The Narendra Modi government has launched the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, housing for all and many other schemes to improve to benefit people of urban areas. We asked the candidates to highlight the Union Government schemes during their campaign,” said Mr. Subba Rao.