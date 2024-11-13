ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply from Pampa Reservoir to be paused this rabi

Published - November 13, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KAKINADA

IAB makes decision to allow reservoir gate repairs and aqueduct construction works; water to affected lands to be supplied from the Eastern Godavari Delta, Pithapuram Branch Canal and Yeleru Reservoir instead

T. Appala Naidu

District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan addressing the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting in Kakinada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KAKINADA

The Kakinada District Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB), chaired by District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan, resolved on Wednesday, November 13, to repair the gates of the Pampa Reservoir and complete the construction of the pending aqueduct project upstream of the reservoir under the Pushkar Lift Scheme during this rabi. 

Mr. Shan Mohan told the Irrigation engineers, officials and farmers here that due to these works, there will not be any water supply from the Pampa Reservoir for this rabi. The officials informed the Collector that water would instead be released from the Eastern Godavari Delta, Pithapuram Branch Canal, and Yeleru Reservoir for the irrigation needs of the land.

The funds have been released from the State Disaster Management Fund to repair the reservoir gates that were damaged in the floods this year.  At least 12,000 acres of command area is under the reservoir built across the River Pampa at Annavaram in Kakinada district. 

Water from the Eastern Godavari Delta, Pithapuram Branch Canal, and Yeleru Reservoir will be supplied to over 1.90 lakh acres for rabi. Irrigation Department Superintendent (Kakinada district) G. Srinivas said, “Over 1.05 lakh acres of command area under the Eastern Godavari Delta and 32,500 acres under the Pithapuram Branch Canal will get water during rabi. Water will also be released from the Yeleru Reservoir to over 53,000 acres.”

The Rural Water Supply authorities have been told to fill the summer storage tanks in December and next January by drawing the water from the Eastern Godavari Delta, Pithapuram Branch Canal and Yeleru Reservoir.

