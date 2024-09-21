ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu to tour Rayalaseema districts, inspect reservoirs and canals

Published - September 21, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu will conduct a tour of Rayalaseema districts and inspect various reservoirs and canals on September 22 and 23.

He will arrive at Dhone on Sunday from Vijayawada to inspect the Malyala pump house and Jeedipalli Reservoir, accompanied by Irrigation Department officials of Kurnool district. Later, he will reach Anantapur and inspect the Cherlopalli Reservoir.

On Monday, Mr. Rama Naidu will inspect the Dommanabavi PBC, Chippili Summer Storage tank, Kuppam Branch Canal offtake point and hold review meetings with the irrigation officials.

Against the backdrop of the breaches on the Budameru drain that inundated Vijayawada city recently, the Minister has been inspecting various canals and reservoirs to take stock of the strength of bunds and other aspects, officials said.

