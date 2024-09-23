Water Resources Development Minister inspects summer storage works in Madanapalle

Minister of Water Resources Development Nimmala Rama Naidu stated that the government’s objective is to transform Rayalaseema into ‘Ratanala Seema’ and both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are working towards this goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rama Naidu examined the Madanapalle summer storage works, accompanied by senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from the Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

He reviewed the works and maps of the summer storage tank at Chippili on the outskirts of Madanapalle and instructed the officials to expedite the works and discussed water storage areas, land under the tank, among other issues.

Speaking to the media later, the Minister said that the Chief Minister is prioritising the Irrigation Department, adding that while the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had completed 90% of the work, intending to supply 3,850 cusecs of water through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did not complete the remaining 10%, resulting in no water flow in the canals.

He further highlighted the issue of sand exploitation at the summer storage tank, stating that it was being dug and looted at will, potentially leading to breaches and weakening of the bunds. He emphasised that by addressing these concerns, the summer storage tank works will be completed promptly, ensuring drinking water to the people of Madanapalle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.