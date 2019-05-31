Water reserves encourage ryots to gear up for kharif operations

With the irrigation officials making arrangements to release water into the canals in the first week of June, paddy farmers from East Godavari district are gearing up for the transplantation for the kharif season, while agriculture officials are overseeing the availability of seed and fertilizer.

Of the 2.7 lakh hectares cultivable land, paddy is expected to be transplanted in 2.26 lakh hectares during the season involving 6.63 lakh farmers from different parts of the district.

Crop loans

As the yield from rabi was good and there was no crop loss due to cyclones, farmers are equipped for the kharif. Since a major chunk of them are tenant farmers who ended up with meagre returns, they are now looking for support from the government in the form of crop loans to meet input costs. “Our plan is to encourage more and more farmers to take up zero-based natural farming in the district, so as to reduce input costs. Since the model proved successful in the district, we are promoting it in the entire district,” says J.S.V. Prasad, Joint Director of Agriculture. A sum of ₹12,820 crore had been earmarked for crop loans for both kharif and rabi seasons by the bankers and the process of issuing identity cards to tenant farmers is in progress. The requirement of fertilizer is 1.76 lakh metric tonnes, and that of seed is 1.15 lakh quintals for the kharif season. “Over 40,000 quintals of seed is available and the remaining quantity will be reaching us soon. The fertilizer is expected to reach the district in a week from now,” he explains.

According to irrigation officials, water reserves at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram is 4 tmcft. Since the meteorological department indicated good rainfall in the ensuing monsoon season, they are confident of releasing adequate water on time. Once the water is released, agriculture works will commence within a fortnight.

“We are ensuring close coordination among the departments concerned so that there is no delay in the crop schedule,” says Kartikeya Misra, Collector.