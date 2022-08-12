Water releases from reservoirs

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials released a huge flood from barrages/reservoirs across the State on Friday.

According to information, more than 14.76 lakh cusecs of flood was discharged from Sir Arthur Cotton Dowlaiswaram barrage on river Godavari. Similarly, 4.44 lakh cusecs of flood was discharged from Prakasam barrage on river Krishna in Vijayawada. 14,659 cusecs flood was released from Gotta barrage on river Vamsadhara in Srikakulam district. At Pulichintala Project, the WRD officials released more than 4,36,372 cusecs.

The outflow from Srisialam dam is 4,52,018 cusecs, while it is 4,11,932 cusecs from Nagarjuna Sagar.